Minister Kamaleddin Heydarov meets with CEO of Italian Leonardo company

Minister of Emergency Situations, Colonel-General Kamaladdin Heydarov has met with the delegation led by Chief Executive Officer of the Italian Leonardo company Alessandro Profumo, APA reports.

According to the ministry’s website, Heydarov spoke about the activity of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the work done to prevent emergencies and eliminate their consequences in Azerbaijan.

The minister underlined the importance of cooperation with Leonardo company in the fight against emergencies.

Chief Executive Officer of the Italian Leonardo company Alessandro Profumo thanked for sincere meeting and noted that his company is always interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan. He stressed the importance of further development of relations in the fight against emergencies.



They also discussed other issues of mutual interest at the meeting.

