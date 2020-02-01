Minister: “Nearly 500 Azerbaijani students study in China”

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The students in China are regularly contacted both trough Azerbaijani MFA and Azerbaijani embassy in China,” the minister of education Jeyhun Bayramov said, A

He said that 62 Azerbaijani students are studying in China on the basis of an intergovernmental agreement, and totally of nearly 500 Azerbaijani young people: “Most of them are in Azerbaijan. Some students have been accommodated to the other cities of China. They prefer to stay there despite serious danger. However, all state bodies keep the issue under control. There are no problems with the return of those who wish to return to their homeland."

