Minister of Defense inspects several military facilities under construction in frontline zone

Construction work in military units is underway in line with the instructions of President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mr.Ilham Aliyev.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense visited several military facilities, which are being under construction in the frontline zone, Defense Ministry's press service reports.

After inspecting the territories where construction is underway, Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov familiarized with the progress of the construction work, and gave appropriate instructions.

