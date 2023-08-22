Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan and the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran had a telephone conversation

Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan and the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran had a telephone conversation

On August 22, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, had a telephone conversation on the initiative of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Lieutenant General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.

The sides exchanged views on the situation and security issues in the region.

During the conversation, the prospects for the development of military cooperation between the two countries were also discussed.

News.Az