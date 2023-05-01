Minister Parviz Shahbazov visits Brussels to attend Azerbaijan-EU energy dialogue

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov arrived in Belgium at the invitation of European Union Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, the Energy Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

An Azerbaijani delegation headed by Minister Shahbazov will participate in the next meeting of the Azerbaijan-European Union high-level energy dialogue, which will be held on 2 May in Brussels.

Within the meeting, discussions will be held on the issues of cooperation in the fields of expanding the Southern Gas Corridor, renewable energy, energy efficiency, as well as on the implementation status of the Memorandum of Understanding on strategic partnership between the European Union and Azerbaijan in the field of energy.

News.Az