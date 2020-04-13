Minister: Russian company developed anti-COVID-19 medicine, starts trials in 10-12 days

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Russian company has developed a drug for the treatment of the novel coronavirus disease and plans to begin clinical trials in 10-12 days, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Monday.

"A Russian company developed a drug that was tested by our colleagues in a number of countries, it’s already a completely Russian equivalent, and the first batch was produced for clinical trials. We expect it to submit experts' papers today. Pre-clinical trials will be assessed in a short time. and we plan that this medicine will go to a hospital for trials not later than in 10-12 days", Murashko said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Sputnik reports.

Russia has registered 2,558 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count growing to 18,328, the country's coronavirus response center said on Monday.

Of all the new cases, 1,355 have been registered in Moscow, 495 in Moscow region and 121 in St. Petersburg.

Over 50 percent of new COVID-19 patients in Moscow are younger than 45, the Russian capital's response center said.

News.Az

