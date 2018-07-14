Minister: Serious violations in appointment of pensions reveal in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Serious violations in the appointment of pensions, as well as cases of pension appointments by compiling false documents have been revealed as a result of investigation taken, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population, Sahil Babayev said at the meeting held in the ministry on July 14, APA reported.

The minister added that law enforcement agencies were informed about such cases.

Babayev noted that transparency in this field will be fully provided by electronization of the pension system.

The minister also pointed out serious shortcomings in the work of social services, both in stationary and in mobile forms. Noting that measures are underway to eliminate such cases, Babayev instructed to liquidate the formal approach in social services.

The minister said that mistakes were detected mistakes were detected in the appointment of disabilities in the first quarter of this year. Granting of pensions, benefits, and scholarships to these people were suspended. Immediate measures were taken to return these payments to the state budget. The investigation is already underway over disability payments in the second quarter of this year. The investigation will also include the appointment of disabilities for the 2nd and 3rd groups.

According to the minister, shortcomings were also revealed at rehabilitation enterprises, the duty schedule was violated in many cases. Babayev noted that serious measures were taken in this connection. The minister stressed the importance of increasing the level of knowledge and professionalism of employees of these enterprises.

News.Az

