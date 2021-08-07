Minister Zakir Hasanov inspects readiness of new warehouses in the liberated territories for the winter period (VIDEO)

Minister Zakir Hasanov inspects readiness of new warehouses in the liberated territories for the winter period (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, the construction of relevant facilities is being continued to improve the equipment, provision, and social conditions of military units’ personnel stationed in the liberated territories.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense inspected recently built and overhauled warehouses in the territories of the Kalbajar and Lachin regions.

At first, the Minister of Defense was informed about the buildings that are in the administrative and technical territories and the development plan of these territories.

It was noted that several warehouses, equipped with the necessary devices and systems were commissioned to contain dry food products and clothing.

Moreover, the Minister of Defense was informed about the continuation of the construction of food and clothing warehouses in the liberated territories.

The Minister of Defense gave some instructions on providing the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army with new and high-calorie food products throughout the year, strengthening control over the food supply of military units, better storage of food products, improving the social conditions of servicemen and the timely completion of the preparation work for the winter period.

News.Az

News.Az