MoD: Armenia continues shelling Azerbaijan's Aghdam region violating ceasefire - URGENT

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian armed forces grossly violated the ceasefire regime are subjecting to fire the territory of the Aghdam region, News.Az reports citing the Ministry of Defense.

It should be noted that a ceasefire has been declared from 12:00 (GMT +4) on October 10, 2020 for humanitarian purposes for the exchange of prisoners of war and other detained persons and bodies of the dead, mediated and in accordance with the criteria of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

News.Az