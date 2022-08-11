MoD: Remains of the Mi-8 helicopter of the Armenian armed forces were found in Khojavend

Today, the remains of the Mi-8 helicopter of the Armenian armed forces were found in the territory of the Tugh village of the Khojavend region, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

As a result of the investigations, it was determined that the remains belong to the Mi-8 helicopter of the Armenian armed forces, shot down together with its crew during the Patriotic War on October 18, 2020, in the direction of the Tugh village of the Khojavend region by the Azerbaijan Air Force Units.

News.Az