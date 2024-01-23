Mohammed Hayef Al-Mutairi: Kuwait has always supported Azerbaijan`s just position

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Kuwait has always supported the just position of Azerbaijan,” said head of the Kuwait-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary friendship group Mohammed Hayef Al-Mutairi during a meeting at Azerbaijan`s Parliament with members of the International Relations and Interparliamentary Ties Committee.

Deputy Chairman of the Committee Sevinj Fataliyeva lauded the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kuwait in both bilateral and multilateral formats, as well as within international organizations.

Noting that this year marks a landmark event – the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kuwait, Sevinj Fataliyeva highlighted the development of cooperation in political, economic, cultural, tourism, agricultural and other domains over the past years.

Highlighting Azerbaijan's liberation of its territories from occupation and full restoration of its sovereignty, the Deputy Committee’s Chairman shed light on the ongoing construction works carried out in those territories, the process of peace negotiations with Armenia, the country`s efforts to normalize relations with Armenia, as well as the implemented green energy projects. She stressed the importance of Islamic solidarity.

Commending his visit to Azerbaijan, Mohammed Hayef Al-Mutairi congratulated Azerbaijan on the liberation of its lands.

He shared his views on the similarities between Kuwait and Azerbaijan, common values uniting the two countries and peoples, as well as promotion of investments, and opportunities for further expansion of mutual cooperation between parliaments and other realms.

Member of the International Relations and Interparliamentary Ties Committee of Azerbaijan`s Milli Majlis Asim Mollazade provided a detailed overview of Azerbaijan`s foreign policy strategy, its role in world energy history, and contributions to Europe`s energy security.

The parties engaged in a broad exchange of views on other issues.

News.Az