Moldovan President to attend 7th Global Baku Forum

President of Moldova Igor Dodon will pay a visit to Azerbaijan to take part in the 7th Global Forum to be held in Baku on March 14-16, AzerTag reports.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC), the forum will bring together 450 guests from more than 70 countries. The theme of this year’s forum will be the "New Global Foreign Policy".

Heads of state and government of a number of countries, influential public and political figures, and famous media representatives are expected to attend the event.

