Montenegrin President to attend 5th Global Baku Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Montenegro Filip Vujanović and his spouse Svetlana Vujanović will pay a visit to Azerbaijan to take part in the 5th Global Forum to be held in Baku

The forum, titled “Future of foreign relations: Power and interests,” will be attended by the presidents of Macedonia, Latvia, and Albania, as well as current and former leaders of various countries, AzerTag reports.

Participants will discuss a range of issues including the future of transatlantic relations, the fight against terrorism, the role of China in international relations.

News.Az

News.Az