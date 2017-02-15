Yandex metrika counter

Montenegrin President to attend 5th Global Baku Forum

Montenegrin President to attend 5th Global Baku Forum

President of Montenegro Filip Vujanović and his spouse Svetlana Vujanović will pay a visit to Azerbaijan to take part in the 5th Global Forum to be held in Baku

The forum, titled “Future of foreign relations: Power and interests,” will be attended by the presidents of Macedonia, Latvia, and Albania, as well as current and former leaders of various countries, AzerTag reports.

Participants will discuss a range of issues including the future of transatlantic relations, the fight against terrorism, the role of China in international relations.

News.Az


