Montenegro to tighten visa rules for Russians to align with EU policy

Montenegro will tighten visa requirements for Russian citizens to align with European Union (EU) policies, according to Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajić. The move is part of Montenegro’s ongoing efforts to meet EU standards ahead of its planned accession in 2028.

Currently, Russian citizens can stay in Montenegro visa-free for up to 30 days with a valid passport, a policy that has contributed to a high number of Russian visitors, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Even before having membership status and benefits, we behave as a member state,” Spajić told Euronews, emphasizing Montenegro’s adherence to the EU’s Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP).

Montenegro has already aligned its visa policies for other countries, including Armenia, Uzbekistan, Kuwait, and Egypt, removing visa-free programs to comply with EU standards.

The EU is also preparing to tighten Schengen visa rules for Russian citizens by the end of the year. While visa issuance remains under the authority of individual member states, policies vary widely:

Strict restrictions or bans: Poland, Czechia, Finland, Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania.

More liberal issuance: Hungary, France, Spain, and Italy.

Additionally, the Baltic states, Nordic countries, and Poland have agreed to ban entry for Russian citizens involved in aggression against Ukraine. Germany is also advocating for tougher restrictions on visas as part of a new EU sanctions package.

Montenegro’s policy shift demonstrates its commitment to EU alignment and strengthens its path toward becoming the 28th EU member state.

