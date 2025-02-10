Moscow criticizes EU for asking Armenia to commit to anti-Russian sanctions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin has criticized the European Union for demanding political loyalty and commitment to anti-Russian sanctions from Armenia without offering specific guarantees in return.

In an interview with Izvestia, Galuzin discussed the ongoing talks between Armenia and the EU on potential cooperation projects, including a visa-free regime, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"As for the issue about the beginning of talks between Armenia and the EU on various projects aiming for a rapprochement and, particularly, a visa-free regime, then, yes, such talks have kicked off. We see that here the European Union also remains true to itself because, without issuing any particular promises or making any serious decisions with regard to visa-free relations, it is already demanding political loyalty and commitment to anti-Russian sanctions from Armenia," he noted.

The senior Russian diplomat also reiterated that Moscow clearly indicated to Yerevan the impossibility of simultaneous membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the European Union. "These are completely different systems and it is simply impossible to remain in both of them at once," Galuzin emphasized, adding that Armenia’s membership in the EAEU carries "palpable and substantial long-term benefits such as growing trade and investments."

On January 9, the Armenian government approved a draft resolution to begin EU integration, and the issue has now been submitted for discussion in parliament. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan previously stated that the discussion of this issue does not imply that Armenia will immediately join the European Union, as a referendum on the matter must first be organized.

News.Az