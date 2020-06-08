Moscow mayor waives self-isolation rules, travel permits, walking schedule starting June 9

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow’s authorities have decided to rescind self-isolation rules, travel permits and walking schedules starting on June 9, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on his blog on Monday, according to TASS.

"Self-isolation rules and travel permits will be waived tomorrow, on June 9, 2020. There will also be no more walking schedules," he said.

All Moscow residents, including those over the age of 65 and people with chronic illnesses, will be able to freely travel around the city and visit public places.

Hairdressing salons, veterinary clinics and personnel recruitment agencies are to reopen. The same applies to the offices of non-governmental organizations and cemeteries. Restrictions will be lifted from car-sharing services. Film and sound recording studios and research centers will resume normal operation. Theaters, concert halls and circuses will be able to conduct rehearsals.

In a week’s time, starting from June 16, dentist clinics, companies in the real estate segment, leasing, law, accounting, consulting, advertising and market research will get back to normal activity. It will be possible to hold sports competitions on the condition that the seat occupancy rate will be no greater than 10%.

Summer cafes, libraries, museums, exhibition halls and zoos will be able to reopen provided they observe restrictions on the number of visitors at a time

In the third phase, starting on June 23, gyms, fitness clubs and swimming pools will be allowed to open alongside restaurants, cafes, canteens, bars, and other public catering outlets, spa salons, sunrooms, steam baths and saunas.

"All reopening organizations will be obliged to comply with the requirements of supervisory authorities and the consumer rights watchdog. The decision concerning the remaining restrictions will be taken later," the news release says.

