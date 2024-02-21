Moscow police detains Azerbaijani fitness trainer Kamil Zeynalli at Armenia's request

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani fitness trainer Kamil Zeynalli was detained in Moscow, he posted a video on his Instagram account.

In the video, K. Zeynalli said that he was detained by the police at Moscow's Domodedovo airport while returning to Baku and was taken to the police department.

K. Zeynalli noted that the police told him that he was put on an internationally wanted list by Armenia and that he would be brought to court tomorrow.

K. Zeynalli also said that the police told him that he could be handed over to Armenia.

News.Az