Moscow says Armenia 'becomes tool' in West’s hands

Armenia is solely given the role of a tool with which the West wishes to spark a fire in the South Caucasus, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, said at a briefing on Thursday, News.Az reports.

“Washington and Brussels' aims are clear: they want to cut all ties between Russia and Armenia, both security and economic, and weaken the instruments of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Eurasian Economic Union. Western nations aggressively aim to sow unrest among the nearest neighbors in the South Caucasus, using Armenia just as a tool to stir further conflict, in accordance with the US and EU's agenda to ignite broader conflicts,” she said.

“Should the document indeed propose the substitution of Russian border guards with specialists from the US-EU-NATO coalition, the amplification of American and EU subversive operations along Armenia's borders with Azerbaijan and Iran, and the redirection of Armenia's vital infrastructure and energy network, it would not come as a surprise. There has been a noticeable effort by US and EU representatives to influence Armenia with such concepts,” Zakharova emphasized, commenting on the document between the EU, the US, and Armenia adopted during the Brussels meeting.

