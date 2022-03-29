Moscow slams State Duma member for provocative remarks on Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Tuesday criticized a State Duma deputy for his provocative remarks on Azerbaijan.

State Duma deputy Mikhail Delyagin earlier called for inflicting strikes on Azerbaijan’s oil infrastructure amid the aggravation of the situation in Karabakh.

Speaking at a briefing, Maria Zakharova stressed that the State Duma deputy’s remarks on Azerbaijan are absolutely unacceptable and irresponsible.

“We consider such statements absolutely unacceptable and irresponsible. They in no way reflect the official position of our country, the Russian leadership, which aims at building allied interaction and strategic partnership with Baku.

“We are confident that such provocative statements will be given an appropriate assessment,” the spokesperson added.

News.Az