Moscow threatens tough response to EU asset moves

"Any illegal actions regarding our state assets will certainly be met with a tough response. This is what our reaction will be like, and the international community will definitely react to the situation," the diplomat pointed out, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"Work is already underway on retaliatory measures in the event Russian assets are seized, that is, stolen," she added.

According to Zakharova, the EU employs every possible method, up to explicit threats, blackmail and fake news.

"Now we see that the initially lame and flawed strategy imposed on the entire EU by its Russia-hating wing has crossed over to political madness. Their desire to inflict damage on Russia takes precedence over everything else," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman noted. "No one in the EU is even trying to hide that there are no legal grounds for such steps. It can’t be classified as anything but theft," Zakharova stressed.