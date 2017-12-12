MP: Armenia represents Russia in Eastern Partnership program

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We recently see Armenia's disappointment with Russia and its turning an eye to the West."

"Official West even accuses Moscow of double standards due to the sale of arms to Azerbaijan."

According to MP Asim Mollazadah, Armenia's inclination towards the West is only a political game.

"Armenians turn to Europe on Russia's permission and for its interests. In fact Armenia is a sort of Russia's representative in Eastern Partnership program. It means that Russia can have a negative impact on all processes of the program through Armenia."

Mollazadah noted that by such backstage games Russia is trying to prove to the international public that Armenia pursues an independent policy and it is therefore unable to exert pressure on Yerevan in the resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

News.Az

News.Az