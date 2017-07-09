MP: Iranian FM ignores Armenia's crimes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Urmian MP in the Iranian parliament Ruhulla Hazretpur has accussed the Foreign Ministry of having no principled position on the crimes committed by Armenia against the Muslims of Nagorno-Karabakh.

According to Anadolu Agency, the due message addressed to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has been read out at the open session in the Iranian parliament.

"No reaction to these crimes casts shadow on the spotless reputation of the Foreign Ministry of Iran and Mr.Zarif," the message says.

The MP believes that the Iranian Foreign Ministry did not demonstrate a principled position on the crimes against Muslims of Nagorno-Karabakh.

