MP: It is absolutely pointless to negotiate with Armenia

All negotiations on the Karabakh conflict are absolutely futile and pointless, Milli Majlis deputy Araz Alizadeh is convinced.

Oxu.Az reports citing Haqqin.Az that while speaking about the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia scheduled for July with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, the politician noted that the Karabakh conflict has no political solution, since there is no country that will give back the lands which it has captured as a result of the war.

"The territorial integrity of Azerbaijan can only be restored by the Azerbaijani army and only by force. The April 2016 war showed that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces are capable of accomplishing such a task," Alizade said.

The MP believes that the countries-co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group are interested in preserving the status quo.

"If Moscow believes that thanks to the status quo, Azerbaijan and Armenia can be kept in a limbo state, then for the leaders of France and the United States the existing situation creates opportunities to take out millions of votes of Armenian voters in the elections. From the standpoint of tactics, it is possible to negotiate until the army regains its sovereignty over Nagorno Karabakh, but from the political point of view, negotiations will not bring a just solution to the Karabakh conflict," A.Alizadeh is convinced.

