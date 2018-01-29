MP proposes creating park to honor Azerbaijan Democratic Republic

+ ↺ − 16 px

MP, Chairman of the parliament’s Committee on Culture Rafael Huseynov has proposed creating a Central Republican Park to honor the Azerbaijan Democratic Republi

Addressing a committee meeting on Monday, the MP noted that this year marks the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

He proposed erecting monuments to prominent figures who played a role in the republic’s history and historic chronicles in the park-to-be, where the younger generation can be constantly informed in this regard.

The committee chairman mentioned the 26 Baku commissars park and its role as a means of propaganda during the Soviet era, noting that the existence of such a park would therefore be worthwhile.

News.Az

