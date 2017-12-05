MP Slutsky proposes creating Russia-Azerbaijan-Iran parliamentary troika

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky has proposed creating a Russia-Azerbaijan-Iran parliamentary troika.

Slutsky voiced this proposal at a joint meeting with a delegation of the Iranian Parliament's Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy, AzVision.az reports citing the Russian media.

The MP noted that the presidents of the three countries are working on cooperation in the areas of railway line, electricity, and oil and gas in the north-south vertical.

“This format has been continuing for several years. I’m confident that we can have a think about a parliamentary tripartite with Azerbaijan’s participation,” he added.

News.Az

News.Az