Mud volcano erupts with flames in Azerbaijan

A mud volcano erupted in the Hajigabul district on January 30 at 16:53 local time.

The eruption occurred at 16:53 local time and was recorded by seismic stations near the volcano, operated by the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences. Data from the center’s Dynamics of Earthquake Foci department indicate that the eruption lasted about 13 minutes and occurred in a single phase, News.Az reports, citing the Republican Seismic Service Center (RSSC).

Seismologists said the eruption originated at a depth of around three kilometers, releasing an estimated 3.38 × 10⁶ joules of energy.

Earlier, local media reported a brief eruption at Mount Harami, located in the same district, on January 30. The eruption, which lasted only a few seconds, was accompanied by flames rising into the air.

The event was visible from the Baku–Ganja (Baku–Gazakh) highway and several nearby villages in Hajigabul. No injuries or damage were reported.

