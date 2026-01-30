Volcano erupts in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A mud volcano has erupted on Haramı Mountain, located between Hacıqabul District and Shamaxı District in central Azerbaijan, News.az reports, citing local media.

Local reports say the eruption lasted only a few seconds but was accompanied by flames rising into the air. The burst was visible from several nearby villages in the Hacıqabul area, as well as from sections of the Baku–Gazakh highway, a key transport route linking the capital with western regions of the country.

Azerbaijan is home to hundreds of mud volcanoes, more than any other country in the world. While most eruptions are short lived and cause no damage, some can be dramatic, producing fire and columns of mud due to the ignition of underground gases.

There have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage following the latest eruption. Authorities are continuing to monitor the area.

News.Az