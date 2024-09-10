Multinational military drill begins in Kazakhstan with Azerbaijan’s participation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The opening ceremony of the Eternal Brotherhood – III multinational joint special forces exercise was held at the Orda training range in Turkistan region of Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

Representatives of the Armed Forces of Jordan and Kyrgyzstan have been invited as observers to the exercise held with the participation of special forces of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Türkiye, Pakistan, Qatar and Uzbekistan, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.The objective of the exercise is to ensure operational interoperability in the activities of control bodies and units, improve the practical skills of military personnel, exchange experience and enhance professional abilities.According to the plan, tactical, fire, mountain, parachute, and sniper training will be conducted with special forces units.At the end of the exercise, special forces units will fulfill the tasks as part of a combat training operation to detect and neutralize illegal armed detachments in a human settlement.Up to 300 special forces personnel from 6 countries take part in the Eternal Brotherhood – III multinational exercise, which involves armored vehicles, army aviation and UAVs.

News.Az