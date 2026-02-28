Multiple explosions rock Doha - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Multiple explosions are heard in Doha, the capital city of Qatar, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The blasts came shortly after Qatar’s Ministry of Defense announced that it had intercepted and destroyed all missiles aimed at the country during what it described as a “second wave” of attacks.

