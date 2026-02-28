Yandex metrika counter

Multiple explosions rock Doha - VIDEO

  • Middle East
  • Share
Multiple explosions rock Doha - VIDEO
Screen grab

Multiple explosions are heard in Doha, the capital city of Qatar, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Doha News (@dohanews)


The blasts came shortly after Qatar’s Ministry of Defense announced that it had intercepted and destroyed all missiles aimed at the country during what it described as a “second wave” of attacks.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      