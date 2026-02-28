Multiple explosions rock Doha - VIDEO
- 28 Feb 2026 15:12
- 28 Feb 2026 15:18
- 1050542
- Middle East
- Share https://news.az/news/multiple-explosions-rock-doha-video Copied
Screen grab
Multiple explosions are heard in Doha, the capital city of Qatar, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.
View this post on Instagram
The blasts came shortly after Qatar’s Ministry of Defense announced that it had intercepted and destroyed all missiles aimed at the country during what it described as a “second wave” of attacks.
By Nijat Babayev