Qatar says it intercepted missiles fired from Iran

Qatar’s Defense Ministry said it successfully intercepted all missiles fired by Iran toward the Gulf state before they entered Qatari airspace, following air-raid sirens across the country, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“We possess the full ability to protect the country and fend off any external threat,” the ministry said.

The ministry added that the situation in Qatar remains “secure and stable.”

Meanwhile, Qatar’s civil aviation authority announced a temporary closure of the country’s airspace.