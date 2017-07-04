Naira Zohrabyan: Armenian citizen does not feel protected by Constitution

+ ↺ − 16 px

A citizen of Armenia does not feel protected by the Constitution in any structure. The due statement came from parliament member from the Tsarukyan block, the head of the permanent commission of the National Assembly for European Integration, Naira Zohrabyan while speaking to News.am correspondent.

According to her, July 5 remains Constitution Day only in calendar. "But I do not feel perception among public that the main document of the country which protects the citizen was issued on this day. The Constitution remained on paper," Zohrabyan said. According to the deputy, the citizen of Armenia would have a perception of the holiday if the rights enshrined in the Constitution were implemented in the country.

It should be noted that Armenian Constitution was adopted in a referendum on July 5, 1995. After that the main law of the country was reformed in 2005 and 2015. Based on the results of the last referendum, Armenia shifted to a parliamentary form of government.

