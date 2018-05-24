“Nakhchivan–The Cradle of Humankind” 4th International Art Festival opens in Nakhchivan

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Nakhchivan–The Cradle of Humankind” 4th International Art Festival marking the 95th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev has kicked off in the city of

The event featured an exhibition of works by the artists participating in the festival at the Union of Artists.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov attended the opening ceremony.

Chairman of the Artists Union of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Ulviyya Hamzayeva made a speech at the event.

Turkish artist Birsan Cakar hailed the organization of the festival and thanked the chairman of the Supreme Assembly for the conditions created for them.

Ukrainian artist Yevgeniy Smirnov also praised the excellent organization of the event, and presented his work “A settlement along the mountains” to the chairman of Nakhchivan’s Supreme Assembly.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov thanked the artists for participating in the “Nakhchivan–The Cradle of Humankind” 4th International Art Festival.

The festival brings together 35 artists from Turkey, Iran, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Russia, Finland, Slovenia, Egypt, Oman, and Poland and 28 artists from Azerbaijan, including the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The exhibition features 65 works of art.

