Nataly Aleksanyan: U.S. partnership opens new horizons for Armenia but risks tensions with Russia – EXCLUSIVE
Photo: Nataly Aleksanyan
Natalie Aleksanyan, Armenian journalist and blogger, discussing the advantages and risks of signing strategic partnership documents with the United States for Armenia, told News.az that establishing strategic relations with the United States can open up new opportunities for Armenia in international affairs, including receiving both military and diplomatic support: “The United States can provide financial assistance , investments, and new technologies to Armenia. However, this could also lead to tensions with Russia, as Russia does not view the presence of other Western powers in its immediate sphere of influence favorably. The development of relations with the U.S. could jeopardize Armenia’s relationship with Russia, with which Armenia previously had a stronger strategic cooperation.”
Touching upon Armenia’s relations with Russia, Aleksanyan noted that Russian authorities may be concerned that Armenia is beginning to revise its foreign policy, taking a firmer stance away from Russia’s influence: “This move could open Armenia’s door to NATO and other Western military organizations, which would lead to further strain in relations with Russia, which has always opposed NATO’s expansion. Armenia is likely to try to ease tensions with Russia through diplomatic means, emphasizing that Armenia is not looking to sever relations with Russia. Armenia may seek to diversify its foreign policy while maintaining relations with Russia. However, it is possible that changes in foreign policy could lead to fresh disagreements.”
Aleksanyan also talked about Armenia’s possible departure from the CSTO and what the consequences could be: “ Armenia is in a difficult position regarding its membership in the CSTO , as the other members, especially Russia, have considerable influence over Armenia’s foreign policy. If Armenia were to leave the CSTO, it could affect its security and military support. Russia might respond to Armenia’s move by applying economic pressure or adopting a more confrontational approach in military cooperation.”
