US considers $20 million aid for Armenia

The US Congress, the State Department, and USAID are currently deliberating a proposal to provide Armenia with $20 million in aid.

USAID Director Samantha Power revealed the plan during an open discussion titled "Results of Democracy" in New York, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.Power noted that the funds will be used to promote cybersecurity, border and energy security.She said that in July of this year she visited Yerevan to get acquainted with the efforts aimed at democracy.Earlier USAID announced that it would increase financial assistance to Armenia more than twofold - from $120 to $250 million.

News.Az