National Film Awards 2025: First wins for Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji

he 71st National Film Awards ceremony is underway at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, where President Droupadi Murmu is presenting the honors to some of India’s biggest stars.

Malayalam legend Mohanlal will receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest recognition in Indian cinema, awarded annually by the Government of India, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In a landmark moment for Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji have both won their first-ever National Film Awards — Best Actor and Best Actress, respectively — for their performances in 2023.

This edition marks one of the most Bollywood-dominated ceremonies in recent memory. The awards are being given for films of 2023, after delays caused by the pandemic pushed back the schedule by two years.

