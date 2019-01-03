National film named best in Australia

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The Steppe Man", a film by Azerbaijani filmmaker Shamil Aliyev, was awarded at World Film Festival 2018 in Australia.

The film won a prize in the nomination "Best feature film," Trend Life reported.

"The Steppe Man " tells the story of a young steppe man who lives in remoteness from the city, closely tied to nature. His father teaches him the subtleties of life in the steppe. Soon after his father's death, the young man meets a girl from a city. Their meeting becomes a new page in his life, a step to a big life unfamiliar to him before.

The film has already attended nearly 40 international film festivals and forums and received a number of awards.

The film was awarded "For Fairytale Reality" at DIDOR International Film Festival -2012, "For creative research" at International Telekinoforuma "Together" -2013, Uluslararası Van Gölü Film Festivalı -2014, Rainbow Film Festival - 2014, "Platinum Awards" at International Movie Awards -2014, Noida International Film Festival-2015 and others.

The was named the best in the nomination “Best feature film” at the Calcutta International Cult Film Festival in India on December 5-6, 2017.

"The Steppe Man" was also included in the list of candidates of the American Cinema Academy OSCAR-2014 in the nomination "Best film in a foreign language".

It was filmed at the "Azərbaycanfilm" studio named after J.Jabbarli, with the support of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Creative work for the movie was done by scriptwriter Vidadi Hasanov, director of photography Rafig Guliyev, production designers Rafig Nasirov and Ibrahim Khalil Aminov, composer Rauf Aliyev, and producers Mushvig Hatamov and Azer Guliyev.

The cast includes Bahruz Vagifoglu, Vidadi Hasanov, Javidan Mammadov, Salome Demuria, Vusal Mehraliyev, and others.

