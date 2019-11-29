National Geographic Traveler Magazine names Azerbaijan “Best Excursion Tour Destination”

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has won “Best Excursion Tour Destination” by the National Geographic Traveler Awards 2019, an annual traveler award held by the Russian edition of th

The publication annually holds a vote for the best tourist destinations among the most popular types of recreation, AzerTag reports.

Winners are determined through online voting by readers of the magazine.

450,000 people voted across 24 categories in this year`s National Geographic Traveler Awards between June 29 and October 31.

Azerbaijan beat Italy and the UK to win the award.

News.Az

