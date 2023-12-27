National Leader Heydar Aliyev always valued influence of press on society: MEDIA executive director

+ ↺ − 16 px

The liquidation of the Main Directorate for the Protection of State Secrets in the Press under the Council of Ministers by the decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated 6 August 1998 completely eliminated censorship in the media, said Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA).

He made the remarks while speaking at a conference themed "National Leader Heydar Aliyev`s role in the development of Azerbaijani press" in Baku on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

Ismayilov noted that this factor has played an important role in ensuring freedom of speech, information and expression in the country, and the press has become a powerful tool influencing the dynamic democratization of society. “As part of ensuring the consistency of this policy, the abolition of the Ministry of Press and Information facilitated the creation of media entities and the rules for their activities, and the function of state control over the press was lifted,” he said.

He stated that National Leader Heydar Aliyev, who went through a rich and glorious life, was a legal and moral guarantor of the freedom and independence of the Azerbaijani press and played an important role in shaping the attitude towards journalists in society. The national leader always highly valued the influence of the press on society, had deep respect for the journalistic profession, was in close contact with press workers, was interested in their problems and never refused help.

Ismayilov added that that National Leader Heydar Aliyev also made consistent decisions and signed decrees and orders to strengthen the material and technical base of media entities, strengthen the social protection of journalists and provide them with the necessary benefits.

News.Az