NATO concerned over Russia-China Arctic cooperation

NATO is increasingly concerned about growing cooperation between Russia and China in the Arctic region, the alliance’s top military commander said on Thursday.

Speaking to journalists, General Alexus Grynkewich, NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe, said the two countries have intensified joint operations in both maritime and air domains in recent years. He noted that NATO has observed expanded joint naval patrols as well as coordinated long-range bomber flights, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“We're constantly trying to enhance our posture and think of ways that nations can strengthen our position in the Arctic,” Grynkewich stated.

The comments come amid renewed geopolitical attention on the Arctic’s strategic importance, driven by shifting security dynamics and emerging navigation routes.

Separately, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he had stepped back from earlier threats to impose tariffs as leverage in discussions over Greenland. He ruled out the use of force and indicated that a deal could soon be reached to resolve a dispute involving the Danish territory.

NATO officials said the alliance is now awaiting political guidance on any potential agreement related to Greenland. Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone confirmed that consultations are ongoing.

