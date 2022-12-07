NATO experts conduct training in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Within the framework of NATO's Defence Education Enhancement Programme (DEEP), the training on the topic “Training of System Administrators on Distance Learning” is being held at the National Defense University, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.

Classes on the digital learning management system ILIAS platform, the capabilities and functions of the platform, multimedia creation and other topics are being held by NATO's distance learning specialists for the National Defense University’s relevant representatives.

At the end of the training, which will last until December 9, participants will be awarded certificates.

News.Az