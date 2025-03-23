Netanyahu and Rubio discuss situation in the Middle East

(L) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on February 16, 2025 (David Azagury/US Embassy Jerusalem)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the situation in the Middle East by telephone, including the situation with Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip.

The office of the head of government of the Jewish state reported, News.Az informs.

"The parties discussed recent developments in the region, including the release of hostages and the resumption of hostilities in the Gaza Strip. Secretary Rubio expressed the full and unconditional support of the United States for Israel and its policies," the statement said.

Let us recall that on March 18, the Israeli army resumed military operations in Gaza, launching massive airstrikes on the enclave.

Netanyahu's office explained this by the radical Palestinian movement Hamas's refusal of proposals put forward during the negotiations by mediators and US Presidential Special Envoy Steven Witkoff, stating that the goal of the operation in the sector is to free all hostages.

News.Az