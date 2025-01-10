Neuer set to return for Bayern’s match against Moenchengladbach

Neuer set to return for Bayern’s match against Moenchengladbach

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer is set to return for Saturday's match against Borussia Moenchengladbach, coach Vincent Kompany confirmed on Friday.

Goalkeeper Neuer, 38, has not played since breaking a rib in early December against Bayer Leverkusen, News.Az reports, citing AFP. "Fortunately Manu is back," Kompany said Friday. Musiala, who has the flu, will miss the clash but will "return very soon".Kompany said Bayern veteran Thomas Mueller would likely step into Musiala's creative midfield shoes, but added there was "no like-for-like replacement" for the 21-year-old attacker.Musiala has been crucial for Bayern this season, scoring nine goals and laying on three assists in 13 league games. Only Harry Kane, with 14 goals and seven assists in 13 games, has more.Serge Gnabry is also set to return for Kompany's league leaders.Centre back Dayot Upamecano will also miss the game with a yellow card suspension, while Sacha Boey, Joao Palhinha, Daniel Peretz and Hiroki Ito remain on the injured list.With 15 of 34 games played, Bayern sit four points clear of defending champions Leverkusen.

News.Az