New adviser appointed to Kazakh President

The President of Kazakhstan has issued a decree appointing Bakhytzhan Sapiyev as an Adviser to the President and relieving him of his prior position.

The Head of State decreed to relieve Yernar Basspayev from his duties as the Adviser to the Kazakh President, News.Az reports citing Kazinform.

Education

Graduated from the Kazakh Agricultural Institute (1988), the Kazakh State Academy of Management (1999), and the Academy of Economics and Law (2006).

Work Experience

1988-1992: Laboratory Assistant, Assistant, and Senior Lecturer, Department of the Use of Electrical and Thermal Energy in Agriculture, Kazakh Agricultural Institute

1992-1993: Specialist and Senior Specialist, Construction Department, Alatau District Administration of Almaty

1993-1997: Head of the Environmental Inspection Department, Alatau District Administration

1997-1998: Head of the Environmental and Sanitary Inspection Department, Akim's Office of Almaty's Auezov District

1998-2008: Deputy Akim of Almaty's Bostandyk District

2008-2012: Head of the Entrepreneurship and Industry Department, Akim's Office of the Bostandyk District

2018-2019: Head of Department - Chief State Inspector for State Control of Astana, Committee for Technical Regulation and Metrology, Ministry of Investment and Development

2019-2020: Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Industrial Development and Industrial Safety, Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development

2020-2023: State Inspector and Deputy Head of the Department of State Control and Organizational-Territorial Work, Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan

From September 22, 2023, up to the time of his appointment: Head of the Department of State Control, Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

News.Az