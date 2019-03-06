New ambassador: US, Azerbaijan have strong partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US and Azerbaijan have a strong partnership, Trend reports citing the new US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lee Litzenberger.

“Over my 34 years as a diplomat, I have served in Afghanistan, Algeria, Belgium, Bulgaria, France, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Serbia. Now I am pleased to come to Azerbaijan. The US and Azerbaijan have a strong partnership. Our countries have worked together for over 25 years in important areas such as security, energy, economic growth, and democratic development. As ambassador, I will work to strengthen all aspects of our bilateral relationship and find new areas of cooperation. And I look forward to meeting with people from all walks of life and hearing from many different points of view,” he said.

The US Senate has approved Earle (Lee) Litzenberger's candidature, which was proposed by US President Donald Trump, for the position of ambassador to Azerbaijan.

At various times, Litzenberger served at the German Marshall Fund, the US Mission to NATO, the US Embassy in Belgrade, Serbia, and the US Embassy in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

