Yandex metrika counter

New Armenia PM election to be held on May 1

  • Region
  • Share
New Armenia PM election to be held on May 1

Chairman Ara Babloyan of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia issued a statement on Thursday, news.am reports.

Accordingly, the NA will convene a special session on May 1, and the topic of the agenda will be the election of a new Prime Minister.

After 11-day widespread protest actions, ex-President Serzh Sargsyan on Monday resigned from his recently-elected post of Prime Minister.

The deadline for nomination of PM candidates is April 30.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      