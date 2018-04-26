New Armenia PM election to be held on May 1
Chairman Ara Babloyan of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia issued a statement on Thursday, news.am reports.
Accordingly, the NA will convene a special session on May 1, and the topic of the agenda will be the election of a new Prime Minister.
After 11-day widespread protest actions, ex-President Serzh Sargsyan on Monday resigned from his recently-elected post of Prime Minister.
The deadline for nomination of PM candidates is April 30.
