New Caledonian delegation visits NAM Youth Organization’s headquarters - PHOTO

A delegation led by Chair of the New Caledonian Congress Committee on Infrastructure, Spatial Planning, Sustainable Development, Energy, Transport and Communications Naisseline Omayra has visited the headquarters of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Youth Organization, News.az reports.

NAM Youth Organization Secretary General Nigar Baghirli informed the delegation members about the activities of the organization. She emphasized that English and French language courses are available at the headquarters, adding that they will also launch Arabic language courses.

The visitors also familiarized themselves with a photo exhibition highlighting the activities of Non-Aligned Movement.

The NAM Youth Organization was established in 2021 on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev. In June of 2022, within the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Youth Summit, which brought together the youth representatives from 60 countries, the Shusha Accord (Shusha agreement) document was adopted, approving the turning of the NAM Youth Network into the organization. Currently, the organization brings together hundreds of youth activists operating in 50 national sections of the organization, contributing to the international dialogue between the NAM member states.

