New Chief of Office of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan appointed
- 25 Nov 2019 20:46
- Politics
New Chief of Office of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been appointed, Ibrahim Mammadov, head of the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers told APA.
According to him, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has signed a Decree in this regard.
According to the Decree, Rufat Tofig oglu Mammadov was appointed Chief of Office of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
