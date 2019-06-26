New documentary on Khojaly Genocide presented in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku hosted a presentation ceremony of a new documentary dedicated to the Khojaly Genocide, which is considered one of the gravest crimes against humanity.

The film, entitled “This is Khojaly Speaking”, was prepared by the Youth Awareness Public Union “Qizilbash” within two months with the financial support of the Council on State Support to NGOs under the Auspices of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Members of the Azerbaijan Parliament, heads of several NGOs, media representatives, writers and representatives of the public attended the presentation ceremony.

Addressing the event, Agil Alasgar, Director of Yeni Chagh Media Group, said the new documentary aims to contribute to achieving the recognition of the Khojaly Genocide on a global scale.

On February 26, 1992, Armenian military committed an act of genocide against the 7,000 population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly.

As many as 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women and 70 old people were killed as a result of the massacre. A total of 1,000 civilians became disabled in the onslaught. Eight families were completely annihilated, 130 children lost one parent, while 25 lost both parents. Some 1,275 innocent residents were taken hostage, while the fate of 150 people still remains unknown.

The Khojaly genocide has become one of the most terrible and tragic pages of Azerbaijani history.

Azerbaijani people have faced ethnic cleansing and genocide by Armenian nationalists and chauvinists for 200 years. Azerbaijanis were deported from their historical lands and became refugees and internally displaced persons, and all this was accompanied by massacres committed by Armenians.

This crime should not go unpunished. Armenia's military-political aggression must be condemned by the world community. International organizations and parliaments of world countries must give political and legal assessment to the Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia in Azerbaijan’s territories.

It should be noted that the parliaments of several countries have made decisions recognizing the Khojaly genocide.

News.Az

News.Az