New law on Armed Forces of Azerbaijan enters into force

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the application of the law "On Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan", APA reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to prepare and submit to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan proposals on harmonization of the laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan and acts of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan with the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan" within two months, submit proposals to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan regarding the list of state bodies related to other armed formations prescribed in the law within two months, define the norm of demand for and the rules of provision of the Armed Forces with material and technical means in periods of peace, real threat, mobilization and war and submit them to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan within three months, and resolve other issues relating to the law.

The revised law "On Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan" had been adopted at the parliament’s meeting on December 29 last year.

News.Az

News.Az