New medal established in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

President Ilham Aliyev has approved amendments to the law "On the establishment of orders and medals of the Republic of Azerbaijan" to establish the anniversary medal of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The amendment initiated the "Jubilee medal of the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan State University of Oil and Industry (1920-2020).

The jubilee medal will be presented to the employees of the body appointed by the relevant executive authority, including former employees, graduates, who have achieved high achievements in science, education, and oil and industry, made a notable contribution to developing these fields, participated in socio-cultural development.

